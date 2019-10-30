Judge Blocks Alabama Abortion Ban!

A federal judge has blocked an Alabama anti-abortion law weeks before it was due to go into effect. District Judge Myron Thompson blocked the anti-abortion law that would have made it a felony punishable by 10 years to life in prison for a doctor to perform an abortion.
According to AL.com, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the decision was not unexpected, and the objective is to get the case heard before the U.S. Supreme Court.
