Colin Kaepernick feeds homeless on HIS birthday!

 

When you talk about being a class act and giving back, look no further than Colin Kaepernick. On the football field Kaepernick displayed his talent, and now he is displaying his willingness to give selflessly. According to sources, Colin Kaepernick was spotted in a tent park giving out food and supplies to homeless people in the Oakland area. Some of the supplies given to the homeless included Air quality masks, socks and snacks.

The interesting part about Kaepernick doing this is that it was done on HIS birthday, which he could’ve very well spent his time doing something else. Kaepernick didn’t do this all on his own, he did have help, click here for the full story.

