Porsha Williams Calls Out Loni Love Over The Comments She Made About Dennis McKinley

On last week’s episode of “The Real,” Loni Love made some comments about Porsha Williams and her relationship with Dennis Mckinley that set the new mom off on social media.

The hosts were discussing Porsha reuniting with her fiancé despite his unfaithful past, and Loni made a statement that implied their reconciliation was only for the cameras.

Adrienne chimed in first, saying that it wouldn’t work for her but, “to each his own,” in effect.

“I couldn’t do it but I’m not going to judge someone else for the way they choose to live their life or decisions she’s going to make. I don’t understand it,” she explained.

Loni took a different direction, saying it was more about a paycheck than love. “Let me tell you something, Porsha trying to get that reality show.”

Porsha caught wind of the comment and took to social media to clap back at Loni.  “ Bitch F you! #FakeAss don’t run up smiling when I see you!” the housewife wrote.

A fan told Porsha in response,  “Take this down sis. You so above this.”

But Porsha was not letting up, “I will after she see it thanks.”

Well, Loni did see it. And she doubled-down on her remarks.

“Porsha.. I didn’t say anything bad and you know it..it was a light hearted comment…I hope you get your show,” Loni wrote in response.

Last week, Loni caught a lot of heat from the Internets, including backlash over her comment stating to HelloBeautiful that there were “no plus size Black icons.”

She further explained her position on Twitter, telling angry fans that she wants to see women her size who are icon level, not social media influencer status.

“Aretha Franklin never had a plus size fashion line.. Queen was a cover girl but was not affiliated with a plus size fashion brand… it’s 2019 and you pulled sisters from 20 years ago.. I said ICONS… where is our Naomi Campbell? Thxs @HelloBeautiful”

You can watch her comments on Porsha’s relationship below.

 

Source: MadameNoire.com

Porsha Williams Calls Out Loni Love Over The Comments She Made About Dennis McKinley

