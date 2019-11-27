With zero wins, Bengals send Andy back in?

Winless Bengals previously benched Andy to give Ryan Finley a chance, and now they’re back to old faithful. Some Sundays it seems like the Bengals can’t catch a break, with less than desirable ticket sales, empty seats and zero wins, it’s safe to say they’re struggling this year. So, now coach Zac Taylor decides to put Andy back in to see they can get at least one win, according sources.

“Right now, we had to make this move”, said Coach Zac Taylor. I guess the Bengals will keep trying til they get it right. Click here for the full story…

