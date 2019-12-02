CLOSE
Colin Kaepernick: Was His Workout Set Up By Roger Goodell And Not Jay-Z???

More details have come out about the Colin Kaepernick workout. According to sources, the idea was all  Roger Goodell’s.

via Complex:

Sources tell CBS News that Goodell began organizing the workout several months ago, shortly after the league had announced its partnership with JAY-Z back in August. Though there were initial reports that Hov was the one who pushed the NFL commissioner to hold the event, insiders tell CBS the workout was all Goodell’s idea.

“Roger started making calls and hosting meetings about this right away,” said a source who was involved with process. “He really did a lot of this own his own, keeping everything very quiet. He probably spoke to 10 owners, at least … He really wanted to do the right [thing] here, and I understand if some people will say that something should have happened sooner and it took too long, but you have to allow that there can be a course correction and Roger really did invest himself in this process.”

