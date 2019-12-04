CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Beyonce’s Unreleased Early Recordings Drop On New Album

Beyonce Knowles (lead singer, key somgwriter) and her father Mathew Knowles (manager) of the pop tri

Source: Gary Friedman / Getty

Early recordings from Beyonce have been released on a new album backed by her dad, Mathew Knowles.

Mathew managed his daughter’s group Destiny’s Child and her early solo career, and he’s opened up the vaults to share previously unreleased music.

The album, Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story, dropped via streaming sites on Monday, and features his daughter, best pal Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Robertson when they went by the name, Girls Tyme.

Mathew, who teased the new album a few weeks ago, is also developing a musical based on the music recorded by Beyonce’s girl group, called Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical.

Beyonce’s Unreleased Early Recordings Drop On New Album  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 month ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close