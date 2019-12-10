CLOSE
Was Andy Cohen Being Shady For Calling Out NeNe For Wearing The Same Dress Twice?

NeNe Leakes wore the same red dress twice. Big deal? Apparently it is and Andy Cohen decided to call it out on Sunday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, leading to a disagreement between the Bravo show runner and the HBIC on social media.

 

“By the way, one of NeNe’s confessional dresses is the red dress she wore to our big door bell show in LA where the strap broke. I guess she fixed her strap, which we love. We just love our eagle-eye researchers here,” he said. Though Andy claims he wasn’t trying to be shady, his comments on the two-year-old incident came across as petty.

NeNe wasn’t having it and took Andy to task on Instagram, calling his behavior unnecessary. “Can somebody please tell me what was the point of this?” she wrote on Instagram. It’s caused a polarizing reaction among fans who either side with NeNe or Andy.

Check out the red Marchesa Notte dress, below:

What say you readers?

