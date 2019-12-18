CLOSE
Fenty Beauty Is Launching Its First Eyeshadow Palettes In Over A Year

Fenty Beauty has without a doubt changed the makeup game. From their effortless inclusivity to unique product offerings, Rihanna and her Fenty team has truly created a gem. Speaking of gems, one of the many products we love from the brand are there super pigmented eyeshadow palettes. And while it’s been a while since the team has blessed us with a new collection, we are so happy to share that the brand is pulling out all the stops.

Yes, you read that correctly! It’s time to make some room in your makeup vanity because new eyeshadow palettes are heading our way, officially on December 26th just in time for the holidays!

Your Morroccan Spice palette is about to be joined with the new Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palettes ($25.00, FentyBeauty.com). This gorgeous collection comes in eight color palettes including The Neutrals, Cool Neutrals, Deep Neutrals, Rose, Peach, Smoky, Pastel frost and Cadet. Featuring six pans of smooth and pigmented shades, you can count on this offering to take your makeup game to new heights.

Even better, we also love that makeup lovers have the choice to choose which ever palette they please, as opposed of having to settle for one huge palette. However, if you plan on stocking up on every offfering, you’d be pleased to discover that each of the Snap Shadows snap together. So, you can keep your eyeshadows all in one place. Now that’s what we call convenience!

And in true Fenty fashion, eyeshadow palettes are not the only thing to look forward to! The brand is also releasing the Precise Definition Eyeshadow Brush and Plush Eyeshadow Brush ($24.00/each, FentyBeauty.com) along with the Dry Brush-Cleaning Sponge ($18.00. FentyBeauty.com) as an online exclusive. Basically, the brand is getting in the Christmas spirit.

What say you? Are you planning on shopping Fenty Beauty this holiday season? Sound off in the comments below.

