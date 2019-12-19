CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Nia Long Posts Throwback Photo Reminding Us She Hasn’t Aged Since The 90s

The Critics Choice Association Presents Celebration Of Black Cinema - Arrivals

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Back when a short cut, brown lip liner and natural face were all you needed to be considered beautiful rose one of the most beloved brown bombshells of the 90s, Nia Long. And just in case y’all forgot, the fine (and nearly 50) actress posted a throwback photo that reminded us she hasn’t aged a day.

View this post on Instagram

90's ♥️

A post shared by Nia Long (@iamnialong) on

 

At 49-years-young Nia Long looks better than most of the heavily filtered, plastic surgery laden celebrities we see on social media today. In a 2014 interview with NewBeauty.com, Nia expressed “less is more.”

“I think natural is better. That’s not to say that I don’t like nice things when it comes to looking and feeling good but I do think that natural-based products work best for my skin. I was raised a vegetarian and have always eaten pretty healthy. When you feel good on the inside, you feel good on the outside too—I’m all about a full mind, body, soul and wellness connection. ”

She also denounced that she’s had any work done (not that she wouldn’t).

“I’m not against anything that makes you feel and look good but I do believe that you should only do what’s needed. I haven’t done Botox or fillers yet but for me, right now, I don’t feel that it is necessary.”

RELATED STORIES:

Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Timeless Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Tym Wallace Shares How To Recreate Nia Long’s Braided Pompadour Ponytail

Nia Long Posts Throwback Photo Reminding Us She Hasn’t Aged Since The 90s  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
2019 2020 Urban One Honors
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close