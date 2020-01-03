CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Illinois Made $3.2M in 1st Day of Legal Marijuana Sales!

First Cannabis Cafe Opens in U.S. - Lowell Farms Cafe

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Marijuana is big business and the state of Illinois helped to prove that point as it generated $3.2 million dollars on day one of recreational marijuana sales.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Illinois is the 11th state to legalize recreational weed, and only Oregon had a comparable first-day performance. Dispensaries reported long lines which they expected to continue through the weekend and dispensaries handed out free coffee, doughnuts and pizza to people waiting in the cold. Among those buying on the first day was Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, who bought edible gummies in Chicago.

 

Illinois Made $3.2M in 1st Day of Legal Marijuana Sales!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close