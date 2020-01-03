CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

R. Kelly’s Lawyer Speaks on New Documentary!

R. Kelly Mugshot

Source: Cook County Department of Corrections / Cook County Department of Corrections

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning aired last night (January 2nd) on Lifetime and it night one of the three night series was just as explosive as the initial series that aired last year. There was a lot said and R. Kelly’s very vocal lawyer took to twitter to share his thoughts as well.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Lawyer Steve Greenberg, shared the post above with the caption reading, “We are incredibly disappointed that Lifetime has chosen to again air a one-sided, factually unsupported propaganda piece against R Kelly, so that they may continue to profit from these specious allegations. No third party has confirmed any of the outrageous accusations that are being made. We look forward to our day in court when these stories will be subjected to the crucible of cross-examination and the scrutiny of one or more juries, and the day R Kelly can again perform for his millions of fans who know the truth.”

There were some new faces added to latest doc and some face that we recognized from the initial series. Jerhonda Pace made her second appearance. In the doc, Pace said, I was a part of a suicide pact. And if anything was to happen to him, if he was to go to jail, or someone was to harm him, I was supposed to kill myself. And… I’m sorry I’m getting emotional…”

Check out the video below:

Survivor Faith Rodgers and her parents appeared on the new episode. Rodgers claims that Kelly gave her an STD and she was physically attacked by his fans.

R. Kelly is currently in jail for child pornography, obstruction of justice and more. His trial is scheduled to begin later this year.

R. Kelly’s Lawyer Speaks on New Documentary!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close