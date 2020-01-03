Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning aired last night (January 2nd) on Lifetime and it night one of the three night series was just as explosive as the initial series that aired last year. There was a lot said and R. Kelly’s very vocal lawyer took to twitter to share his thoughts as well.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Lawyer Steve Greenberg, shared the post above with the caption reading, “We are incredibly disappointed that Lifetime has chosen to again air a one-sided, factually unsupported propaganda piece against R Kelly, so that they may continue to profit from these specious allegations. No third party has confirmed any of the outrageous accusations that are being made. We look forward to our day in court when these stories will be subjected to the crucible of cross-examination and the scrutiny of one or more juries, and the day R Kelly can again perform for his millions of fans who know the truth.”

There were some new faces added to latest doc and some face that we recognized from the initial series. Jerhonda Pace made her second appearance. In the doc, Pace said, “I was a part of a suicide pact. And if anything was to happen to him, if he was to go to jail, or someone was to harm him, I was supposed to kill myself. And… I’m sorry I’m getting emotional…”

Check out the video below:

Survivor Faith Rodgers and her parents appeared on the new episode. Rodgers claims that Kelly gave her an STD and she was physically attacked by his fans.

R. Kelly is currently in jail for child pornography, obstruction of justice and more. His trial is scheduled to begin later this year.

R. Kelly’s Lawyer Speaks on New Documentary! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 9 hours ago

Also On 100.3: