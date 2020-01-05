CLOSE
Colin Kaepernick Calls U.S. Drone Strike On Iranian General “American Imperialism”

Where is the lie?

Colin Kaepernick NFL Workout

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

Colin Kaepernick is speaking out about the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran general Qasem Soleimani. The former NFL star called the incident just another example of “American Imperialism.”

Soleimani was a top Iranian commander killed by a precision U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq that was ordered by Donald Trump. According to the state department, the assassination was necessary due to an “imminent threat.” However, Trump and his cronies haven’t provided any evidence beyond their talking points. The Gang of Eight wasn’t even informed.

As for Kaepernick, he sees the move as another attack on Black and Brown people.

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” wrote Kaepernick on Twitter on Saturday (Jan. 5).

In a follow-up post he added, “America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.”

Where is the lie, though?

Many are pointing to the timing of the drone strikes as Trump trying to take eyes off the fact that he’s been impeached by the House. Plenty of people also fear that Trump is willing to start World War III to take the heat off himself. It also inspired Black Twitter coming up with some hilarious reactions.

Let us know what you think of Kap’s commentary in the comments. Also, every day is seems like Colin Kaepernick’s NFL comeback is never going to happen.

 

 

 

Colin Kaepernick Calls U.S. Drone Strike On Iranian General “American Imperialism”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

