Report: Name of Queen Latifah’s Son Revealed

2016 US Open Celebrity Sightings - Day 10

Source: Jean Catuffe / Getty

We now know the name of Queen Latifah’s son.

According to Love B. Scott, the rapper and actress welcomed baby Rebel with longtime partner Eboni Nichols back in 2019.

The couple met back in 2009 on the set of Dancing with the Stars. They’ve been together since 2013.

Queen Latifah has yet to publicly confirm the birth of her child. Still, peep photos of Rebel here.

Source: Love B. Scott

See Also: Report: Queen Latifah Mothers Child With Longtime Partner [Photos]

Report: Name of Queen Latifah’s Son Revealed  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

