Not again! Another Jane Doe is accusing r&b singer Trey Songz, born Tremaine Neverson, of sexual assault. This isn’t the first time, back in August, Andrea Buera accused Songz of domestic assault during All-Star weekend in February. His legal team claimed that Trey acted in self- defense. In September, Buera dropped her suit.

According to The Blast, Trey Songz is being sued by an unnamed Georgia woman claims he Allegedly ‘Forcefully Placed His Hand Under Her Dress Without Her Consent’ while the two were partying in VIP at a Miami night club, New Years of 2018.

The legal docs said, “[Songz] sexually assaulted and battered Jane Doe by proceeding to forcefully place his hand under her dress, without her consent, and attempting to insert his fingers into Jane Doe’s vagina without her consent or permission.”

The victim also claimed that she wasn’t the only woman subjected to assault. The documents claim that another woman confided in her that the singer put his hands down her pants as well and touched her butt without consent. The woman is seeking more than $10 million from the singer for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Trey Songz Facing $10 M Lawsuit! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com