CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Tyler Perry Writes All of His Shows Himself!

Tyler Perry honored with a Star

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Tyler Perry is the G.O.A.T. Many of us have wondered, with all of the tv shows he has, does he really write the scripts for all of those shows himself? Does he have a team of writers? Can he possibly be this creative? Well, he answered that question in a recent video posted to his Instagram.

Check it out below:

He captioned the video, “WORK ETHIC!! Come on. Let’s go get 2020!!!” In the clip, he shows the piles of scripts from all of his shows like, The Oval, The Have & Have Nots, If Loving You is Wrong, House of Payne, Assisted Living, Sista’s, Young Dylan, Bruh, and Ruthless. He shared that he wrote all of these scripts in 2019 and gives all the credit to a good work ethic! Amazing!

We salute you Tyler Perry!

Tyler Perry Writes All of His Shows Himself!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close