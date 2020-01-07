CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Pier 1 Closing up to 450 Stores!!

 

Business  has been rough for for Pier 1 Imports these days, with the company announcing Monday (January 6th) that it will be closing up to 450 stories, nearly half of its 942 locations in the U.S. and Canada. This comes as no surprise with rumors of the company filing for bankruptcy looming.

According to PulseofRadio, Pier 1 has been struggling to complete with cheaper home decor sites like Wayfair, Kirkland’s and Home Good’s.  Investors believe a bankruptcy filing might be coming, backed up by Pier 1 adding two members to its board yesterday who have expertise in corporate restructuring. Pier 1 reported a net loss for the quarter that ended at the end of November of $59 million.

Celebrity CEO’s: Stars Who Run Their Own Business Empires

11 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity CEO’s: Stars Who Run Their Own Business Empires

Continue reading Celebrity CEO’s: Stars Who Run Their Own Business Empires

Celebrity CEO’s: Stars Who Run Their Own Business Empires

Pier 1 Closing up to 450 Stores!!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close