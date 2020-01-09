R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Fight on IG Live!

It looks like this is really the beginning of the end in the R. Kelly saga. His two live in girlfriends got into a physical fight at his Trump Tower Condo on Instagram live. Reports say that Joycelyn Savage got upset with Azriel Clary when she brought in a male family friend to help her move when she knew that R. Kelly didn’t like men in his house. Azriel accused Joycelyn of sleeping with her when she was a minor and that’s when everything went left.

Check out some of the footage below:

****EXPLICIT LANGUAGE****

Here’s more of the footage:

Azriel did a few live videos of the events that happened, including one where she recorded herself pressing charges against Joycelyn and explaining to the officer why they were fighting.

Check out a snippet below:

According to The Shade Room, Joycelyn turned herself in and was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery.

According to Pulse of Radio, Kelly’s attorney released a statement, saying, ” “I have a statement written by Azriel that she provided to me, voluntarily, after Robert was already in jail, that said she never had sex with him when she was under aged. As far as this little cat fight, it is clear that it was staged to try and boost social media popularity.”

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 5 hours ago

