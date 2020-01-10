WTFasho: Two Teens Steal A Lawnmower In The Nati

Spring Grove Village resident Abe Brandyberry has his lawnmower back now after it was stolen around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Brandyberry says his wife notified him of what was going on around the time it happened. “She took a look at the camera and saw two kids messing around with our lawnmower that was parked in the driveway,” Brandyberry said.

Come on teens stealing a Lawnmower though. Should they go to jail to be taught a lesson?