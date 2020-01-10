CLOSE
Seasons 3 & 4 of ‘Atlanta’ Slated For A 2021 Release, Will Feature Scenes Outside of The U.S.

We can expect to see a "new era" of the show when it returns January 2021.

Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beetz

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Rejoice, FX’s hit show, and the brainchild of Donald Glover, Atlanta is coming back, you’re just going to have to be patient and wait another year for it.

Variety is reporting that seasons three and four will arrive in 2021 and will be shown in two installments. FX network’s chairman, John Landgraf, revealed the news during the Television Critics Association press tour. He also added that fans can expect the first set of episodes will arrive in January 2021.

Landgraf disclosed that we can expect a “new era of the show” and that forthcoming seasons will be broken up into two parts. The first part will be comprised of ten episodes, while the second part, which is expected to arrive in fall 2021, will have 8. Landgraf also revealed that yes, the show will still live in Atlanta, BUT, we can also look forward to some scenes that were shot “outside the U.S.”

Fans have been eagerly waiting for news of when they can expect the show back, which has been missing in action since season 2 that was dubbed “Robbin’ Season.” We learned back in August of last year that the show was already renewed for a fourth season despite not even know when to expect season 3.

Atlanta’s slow return could be a product of its cast being booked, blessed, and busy. Since the show’s premiere, Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stansfield, and Zazie Beetz have been collecting well-deserved Hollywood checks on the regular starring in damn near everything.

It seems FX knows fans are salivating for more hijinks from Earn, Paper Boi, and Darius and are aiming to reward them mightily when Atlanta returns, with a boatload of episodes ready to go.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Seasons 3 & 4 of ‘Atlanta’ Slated For A 2021 Release, Will Feature Scenes Outside of The U.S.  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

