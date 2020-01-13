Voices: Jac Ross “We Need Truth” [Video]

Feature Story
| 01.13.20
Dismiss

Singer Jac Ross‘s voice has been compared to some of the greats such as Marvin Gaye and Sam Cooke. His vocal abilities will be on full display as he is set to perform at Urban One Honors. Ross talks about what you can expect to see on stage, we learn more about his music and why we need truth in today’s content.

Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford

Source: TV One / Urban One

You can see Jac Ross perform live on stage along with Eric Benet, Ne-Yo, Wale at Urban One Honors, 1.20.20 exclusively on TV One!

Singer Jac Ross Makes His Long-Awaited Debut At Urban One Honors [#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive]

Highlights From Urban One Honors

Highlights From The Urban One Honors Purple Carpet [Photos]

22 photos Launch gallery

Highlights From The Urban One Honors Purple Carpet [Photos]

Continue reading Highlights From The Urban One Honors Purple Carpet [Photos]

Highlights From The Urban One Honors Purple Carpet [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_3874428" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Abrielle Williams / Radio One Digital[/caption] Thursday, December 5th kicked off the 40th Year of Radio One with Urban One Honors! This star-studded event brought out some of Black Entertainment's biggest and brightest stars. Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx was presented with the Entertainment Icon Award. Missy Elliott, Chance The Rapper, Sylvia Rhone and Ryan Jamaal Swain were all honored at Thursday's taping. Before the festivities started, the honorees and more hit the Urban One Honors Purple carpet and remember to tune in Monday, January 20th, 2020 to see what happened on TV One! [caption id="attachment_3874514" align="aligncenter" width="970"] Source: TV One / Radio One Digital[/caption] RELATED: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors

 

Voices: Jac Ross “We Need Truth” [Video]  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close