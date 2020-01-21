WTFasho: Dad Attacked Sons Wrestling Opponent

Us as parents can get a bit excited when it comes to our kids and sports. But if you can’t handle your son or daughters sporting events then you shouldn’t attend, if you can’t control yourself. This dad got himself arrested at his son’s wrestling match when he ran onto the floor to attack his son’s opponent. Who does that What the Fasho!

via Complex:

This chaotic scene took place during a tournament in Kannapolis, North Carolina. According to FOX 8 that father, 54-year-old Barry Lee Jones, was arrested and charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct on Saturday. He was processed at the local county jail and got a $1,000 secured bond. (LoveBScott)

