CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

#WTFasho: Dad Attacked Sons Wrestling Opponent

Us as parents can get a bit excited when it comes to our kids and sports. But if you can’t handle your son or daughters sporting events then you shouldn’t attend, if you can’t control yourself. This dad got himself arrested at his son’s wrestling match when he ran onto the floor to attack his son’s opponent. Who does that What the Fasho!

via Complex:

This chaotic scene took place during a tournament in Kannapolis, North Carolina. According to FOX 8 that father, 54-year-old Barry Lee Jones, was arrested and charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct on Saturday. He was processed at the local county jail and got a $1,000 secured bond. (LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

 

#WTFasho , attacked , dad , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Opponent , Sons , wrestling

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close