Springfield Township mother reports suspicious man looking into bathroom window

A Springfield Township mother called police to report a man looking into the bathroom window while her child was showering.

Police arrested a man they said was spotted running several houses down.

Officers said the suspect told them he was using a cut-through coming back from the store, but police said the story didn’t add up.

Investigators said the mother reported a suspicious man outside the home on Balboa Drive just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

“My daughter was just in the shower. We just moved here, and somebody put their hand on my bathroom window,” the mother told 911 dispatchers.

She told police her 11-year-old daughter spotted the hand.

“I just moved here, so I don’t even know if I stand outside the house if I look in if I can even see anything,” the mother said to a dispatcher.

Springfield Township police said the 32-year-old male suspect was spotted hopping a backyard fence a couple of houses down from the home involved.

Police said they chased him and arrested him for obstructing official business.

They said he said he was using a cut-through walking from a nearby Sunoco gas station, but no cut-through exists.

Officers also said he told them he bought items from that store, but he didn’t have any with him.

Neighbor Richard Burton said trespassing is an everyday problem along their street.

“They’re coming from the back of our houses, and then they lurk around our backyards. If you don’t have a motion detector or a light on, you’re gullible,” Burton told WLWT.

He said cases like this one can help motivate neighbors to talk more and to make their homes less accessible.

“We’re trying to keep everybody to keep their porch light on. That keeps stuff down,” Burton said.

Most of all, he said this is a reminder for parents to talk with their children.

“All of our kids know. You see somebody you don’t know, you tell somebody because, I mean, we can’t take that chance,” Burton said.

Police said the woman who called 911 was unable to identify the man because it was dark, but she told them she noticed someone in her backyard after she called 911.

Hamilton County court records show the suspect convicted of criminal trespass and attempted breaking and entering in the past, including a case involving a vacant home on Balboa Drive in 2017.

WLWT also tried to get in touch with the suspect for his side of the story, but were unable to reach him.

He is due back in Hamilton County Court in a few weeks.

