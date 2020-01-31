WTFasho: A Cruise Ship Locked Down Due To Suspected Coronavirus Case

This story made me say what the fasho! A cruise ship was on lockdown when a passenger was struck down with a fever causing the entire ship to be locked down. This virus is getting pretty serious please be careful.

Via ( LoveBScott 6,651 people have been locked in on a cruise ship in Italy after one passenger showed symptoms of coronavirus.

The Costa Smeralda, docked in the port of Civitavecchia, confined all 5,023 passengers and 1,628 crew after a 54-year-old woman from Hong Kong fell ill on board.

After the woman began suffering from fever, she and her husband were quarantined in the hospital wing of the ship and were tested for coronavirus. Neither they, nor anyone else on board will be released until their results come back negative; results were expected on Thursday afternoon.

