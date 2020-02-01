CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Franklin County Coroner’s Office Handled 10 Overdose Deaths January 31st!

Celebs on the Ranch

Source: Supplied by WENN / WENN

On average, about 5,000 people, give or take a few, die from unintentional overdose deaths in the state of Ohio. The numbers over the last decade have been up and down consistently, however, in recent years it is clear that there is a true epidemic among us.

According to the Franklin County Coroner’s office, they handled a whopping 10 overdose deaths on Friday, January 31st alone! Although the coroner was unable to specify where the overdoses happened, we all must be alert and aware of this very real issue.

Concerned about the high volume of intake at the coroner’s office, a post to social media was made regarding the overdoses and information about how people struggling with substance abuse can find help.

Here at Radio One, we have also recognized the opioid crisis and have teamed up with the Don’t Live In Denial, OH campaign. You can find info to get help for anyone dealing with opioid addictions here.

The Franklin County Coroner’s office urges those in need to reach out for help. If you know someone who may be struggling, you can find out ways you can help here.

Source: 10TV

Franklin County Coroner’s Office Handled 10 Overdose Deaths January 31st!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close