Jay Z says that he and Kaepernick are on the same team!

The smoke has settled a little bit as it relates to Jay Z and his Roc Nation deal with the National Football League. However, Jay Z still insists that he and Colin Kaepernick are fighting the same fight just with different approaches. Jay Z re-defended his decision to collaborate with the NFL, and in an interview said, “As long real people are being hurt and marginalized and losing family members, then yes, I can take a couple rounds of negative press!”.

Jay Z also acknowledges that Kap was done wrong, but thinks that we should move forward with the next move in this fight. Click here for the full story…

