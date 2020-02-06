CLOSE
Celebrity News & Gossip
HomeCelebrity News & Gossip

Nelly went off!!

2014 Lollapalooza Weekend At Underground - Day 2

Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty

If it’s one thing that Nelly is not, it’s a push over, quite simply Nelly is really not the type of guy to let someone push him around. However, like everybody else Nelly still enjoys hanging out with friends and family or just doing some of the things that he enjoys in peace. Recently, Nelly was spotted at a casino in Connectiut playing with the high rollers, but according to sources Nelly got into a verbal battle with someone at this table. Sources say that Nelly basically called out another player for not knowing how to play and that’s when the other player  told Nelly to “get under my nuts”.

Well, we don’t have to tell you that it didn’t go well, because Nelly went off!!! Click here for the full story and watch the video below to see how Nelly responded.

 

celebrity news , cincinnati , dj ty lyles , Nelly

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close