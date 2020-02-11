CLOSE
John Legend Teams Up with Facebook For Animated Series on Love

“Telling tales full of heart, and hope and inspiration and hilarity, and we wanted to spread all that love to you.”-John Legend

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party

Source: David Crotty / Getty

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen are definitely among the top tier of celebrities that many have dubbed “relationship goals,” so it’s only right that the R&B crooner is lending his talent for love to help motivate others on Valentine’s Day.

On Monday (Feb. 7) social media giant Facebook announced that they have teamed up with John Legend for a new series specifically aimed at showcasing love. Starting Wednesday (Feb. 9), the singer-songwriter and Facebook will roll out eight episodes of the project titled Dear John: Legendary Love Letters. Each episode will showcase love letters, true tales of romance, friendship, blind dates and long distance relationships, and explore different ways people express love.

“Love is universal, love is ever evolving, but it’s also a constant,” Legend said. “To celebrate this Valentine’s day, we reached out, asked for stories of love and family and friendship, and we got letters from all around the globe. Telling tales full of heart, and hope and inspiration and hilarity, and we wanted to spread all that love to you. Thank you for your stories, thank you for sharing with us, I’m going to read a few to the world.”

Dear John: Legendary Love Letters will premiere on Legend’s Facebook page on Sunday, February 9 with a new episode dropping daily through February 14.

Check out the trailer below.

John Legend Teams Up with Facebook For Animated Series on Love  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

