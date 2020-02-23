Cardi B expresses opinion about Dwayne Wade’s child Zaya.

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union’s child Zaya has been in the news a lot lately with so many people expressing their opinion about parenting. Mega superstar Cardi B is another person that can be added to the list of celebrities voicing how they feel about this news. Cardi B took to instagram live and voice her support of Wade and defended their decision to support Zaya. The 27 year old rapper believes people should be more educated about the transgender community.

In Cardi’s instagram post she stated, “People are born like that,” she went on to say, “…like that Lady GaGa song i was born this way that s–t is f—ing real!” For the full story click here…

