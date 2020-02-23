CLOSE
“The Bronze Bomber” got outboxed!

Deontay Wilder v Bermane Stiverne

This generation’s most anticipated Heavyweight fight ended in Wilder’s corner throwing in the towel in the 7th round. Tyson Fury who was at 273 pounds, about 16 pounds heavier than he was the last fight out boxed Deontay Wilder to get the victory. The 34 year old Wilder came into the fight 42-0-1 (41 KOs), and the 31 year old Tyson Fury came into this match with a record of 30-0-1 (21 KOs). However, after the 4th round it appeared to be all Tyson Fury.

Many think that Fury’s strategy of getting in close and leaning that extra weight would work in this fight against Wilder and it proved to be successful. Even though, these fiercely competitive giants fought hard they still respect each other. In a post fight interview, Wilder said, “Even the greatest have lost and came back, that is just part of it.” For the full story click here

