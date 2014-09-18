Local Teen Murder Suspect Avoids Death Penalty with Guilty Plea

0 reads Leave a comment
(source:wlwt.com)
One of the defendants charged with killing a Warren County man will avoid the death penalty with a guilty plea to murder.
19 year-old Timothy Mosley admitted yesterday to his role in the attack on 18 year-old Justin Back at the victim’s home in January.
Mosley will have to testify against co-defendant Austin Myers at trial.
