Local Teen Murder Suspect Avoids Death Penalty with Guilty Plea

(source:wlwt.com)

One of the defendants charged with killing a Warren County man will avoid the death penalty with a guilty plea to murder.

19 year-old Timothy Mosley admitted yesterday to his role in the attack on 18 year-old Justin Back at the victim’s home in January.

Mosley will have to testify against co-defendant Austin Myers at trial.

