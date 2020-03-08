People are buying Everclear vodka to make homemade sanitizer.

With concerts and festivals around the country being cancelled or rescheduled because of fear of the Coronavirus spreading, some Americans are taking matters into their own hands. According to sources people are making homemade sanitizer and Everclear vodka is one of the main ingredients. Everclear, which is 190-proof, has been widely used to make strong mixed drinks and jello shots, and also has been the vodka of choice because of it’s high alcohol content.

For the past few weeks ordinary hand sanitizer and alcohol wipes have been flying off shelves at grocery and corner stores across the country. Now, some are heading to liquor stores and buying Everclear to use in the sanitizer recipe, which requires 60% alcohol. To take a look at recipe ingredients and the full story click here…

