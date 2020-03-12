CLOSE
OHIO: Body Missing For Over A Year Found In The River

A body was found in the Ohio River… The man has been missing for about a year.

Via Fox19

In February of 2019, workers at the Markland Dam saw the man’s body in the locks. According to the coroner, the man did not have any tattoos or identification on him. He was completely nude but for one sock and a shoe.  “Everything we normally use to identify a body, we did not have on him,” Lafferty said.  According to Lafferty, the man had been in the water long enough that Gallatin County Deputies were unable to recover any fingerprints from the body. The coroner also says the man’s teeth had previously been pulled out, and it was likely he wore dentures even though he wasn’t found with any in.

