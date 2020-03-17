CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Gary’s Tea: Keri Hilson’s Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory, Louis Vuitton’s Hand Sanitizer & More

Ms. Keri baby can’t catch a break on social media, ever.  She went on Instagram sharing her beliefs on how 5G cellular waves caused coronavirus.

The singer posted a video originally shared by @Chakabars that shares the thought that China created COVID-19 with the use of 5G radio waves.  Social media proceeded to drag her as usual.

All the speculation with Gregg and Nene Leakes’ marriage keeps rising but she finally came out with the truth.  Gary has all the tea on that.

Louis Vuitton is adding a new product to fight coronavirus.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Keri Hilson’s Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory, Louis Vuitton’s Hand Sanitizer & More  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 week ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close