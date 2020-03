According to a new study crying has some serious benefits. It can reportedly help you lose weight because when you’re crying cortisone levels increase. Scientists also recommend crying between 7 and 10 p.m. so you can cry over a sad movie or broken relationships. So, if you’re a crier this has to come as good news for you!

Jazzy Report: Crying Is Good For You was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

