CLOSE
News
HomeNews

The CBC Urges Democrats To Create Coronavirus Package For Black Americans

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is not standing still in their efforts to make sure the Black community is covered in the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hours after hosting a tele town hall to discuss the impact of the Coronavirus on the Black community, the CBC sent a 10 page document to Democratic leaders Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer outlining a package that would benefit the Black community.

The outline is broken down into various sections including, “Revitalize the Black community”; “Ensure quality health care”; “Protect our students and educational institutions”; and “protect incarcerated individuals” to list a few.

Here are some highlights:

  • Provide Support for working families by providing all workers with access to paid sick days, paid family, and medical leave so those who are sick or need to take care of a loved one can do so without fear of losing their job or paycheck;

 

  • Require a 90-day moratorium on all consumer and small business credit payments (student loans, credit cards, mortgages, car notes, small business loans, personal loans, etc.), which would enable Americans experiencing hardship to weather the crisis by suspending debt payments for the duration of this pandemic at a time when many Americans are confined to their homes and unable to work or bring in income;

 

  • Provide a nationwide moratorium on utility shut offs

 

  • Provide $1 billion in support for Head Start;

 

  • Provide $4 billion in childcare funding to reduce the strain on families

 

  • Grant debt cancellation and immediate relief for millions of people already crushed by record levels of student debt, which would help stimulate the economy when we need it the most.

 

  • Provide $4 billion for Second Chance Grants, with priority given to community based non- profit organizations, to ensure individuals released from custody have the resources needed to successfully reintegrate into their communities.

 

  • Release all juveniles who have committed a non-violent crime;

 

  • Ensure all incarcerated individuals and staff are tested for Coronavirus, including everyone in custody, those going into custody, and those who are scheduled for immediate release;

 

  • Prioritize releasing incarcerated individuals in prisons, jails, and detention centers through clemency, commutations and compassionate release;

Read the full document here.

 

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The CBC Urges Democrats To Create Coronavirus Package For Black Americans  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close