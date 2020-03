The “Juice” singer, 31, sent lunch to the ER staff at a number of hospitals, including a University of Minnesota affiliate in Minneapolis, where Lizzo first started her singing career, the Seattle Times is reporting.

“She sent several hospitals food that were hit really hard for staff working around the clock,” her publicist told the Times via email. “She is planning to send food to more hospitals as well.” (LoveBScott)

