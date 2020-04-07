CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Warning to Drivers: Do NOT Drop Your Car Insurance!

Kantanka - Ghanaian built automobile

Source: Robert Stitt / Financialjuneteenth.com

Many people are not driving as much as they used to because of the stay at home order and many of them are choosing to cancel their car insurance to save money. Insurance companies are saying that this is not a good idea.

24650329

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

According to Nicole Peck from Zebra.com, that is not the way to go and could cost you even more in the long run. Here’s a list of why you shouldn’t cancel your coverage:

  • Do not let your car insurance lapse, even for a day. When you do re-purchase it, your rates will be 7-12% higher.
  • If you are not driving, or are driving less, and want to save money, consider lowering your limits to the state minimum. This keeps you protected from liability, but does not protect your vehicle from things like hail damage or damage to your own car if an accident is your fault.
  • Consider exploring pay-per-mileage insurance options. There are insurance companies that do this exclusively (e.g. Metromile), or national companies that offer it as an option. You are only charged for the miles you drive. Remember: you can switch insurance policies any time.
  • Alert your insurance company that you’re driving fewer miles. You could see a minimum 6% discount.

Happy Driving! For more details, click here.

Warning to Drivers: Do NOT Drop Your Car Insurance!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close