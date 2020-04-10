CLOSE
Virtual Babysitters are Officially a Thing Now!

Need a Little Help With the Kids While Working from Home? This May Be Your Answer....

alani simmons

Source: jj / @JJonthemic Instagram

Hey Parents! Need a break from the kiddos while you try to work from home? You might need a ‘Virtual Babysitter.

In a time of social distancing you should know you can at least hire a babysitter via video chat. Sittercity is a website that helps people find babysitters, virtually. How does it work? The service basically means you’ll have access to “a professional” who will “engage your kids digitally for a short period of time so you can work, or take a breather, in peace.”

The brand still recommends you go through the process of vetting the virtual babysitter as you would a sitter working in your home. They also encourage you to never leave your child unattended as the sitter is not able to physically supervise or control your child via video. The base rate is about $16.00 depending on how many children you have.

For more rates and more info, click here.

Virtual Babysitters are Officially a Thing Now!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

