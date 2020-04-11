CLOSE
Ohio Parks and Trails Remain Open, But With Restrictions!

As the April showers bring May flowers, the weather continues to become more and more enjoyable as the weeks drag by. Due to the global pandemic at hand, many of us are stuck at home, desperately trying to get out when we can and soak up as much vitamin D as possible.

While the majority of businesses throughout the city remain closed in attempts to avoid spreading the COVID-19 virus, the City of Columbus allows the vast number of parks and trails to remain open.

There are over 300 parks and 230 miles of trails nestled throughout Columbus. And in order to continue to enjoy them, officials are asking you to do so responsibly by maintaining social distancing guidelines.

“If we do see high congregation of individuals or people, we will consider closing additional facilities,” said Sophia Fifner, the Community Relations Chief for Columbus Recreation and Parks. “That’s not an option we want to do, but we will do everything we can as a department to make sure that we’re doing our part in keeping folks safe and healthy.”

Columbus Recreation and Parks is asking for residents to abide by the following:

  • Stay home if you are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19
  • Utilize your face mask while visiting
  • Ride bikes at reasonable pace
  • Announce when approaching people from behind, especially cyclists and runners
  • DO NOT USE: Playground equipment, permanent exercise stations, picnic tables or benches
  • Group sports at the parks are forbidden
  • DO NOT USE: Basketball, disc golf and tennis courts

“We are doing everything we can as a city to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Fifner said. “It’s going to take an effort from every single resident to make sure we flatten that curve.”

Residents are genuinely concerned about the possibility of losing access to parks and trails.

“We don’t want to ruin this for ourselves and for everybody for that matter,” said Shane Jackson from Powell. “Right now, this is like one of the only escapes we have and if they shut this down, I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

Please enjoy parks and trails responsibly.

Source: NBC4i

Ohio Parks and Trails Remain Open, But With Restrictions!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

