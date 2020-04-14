LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Announces The Birth of a Female Reindeer Calf

One of Cleveland’s most everlasting attractions has some great and positive news to share.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has welcomed a female reindeer calf earlier this month. To be exact, it came on Apr. 1, which is the exact same day at April Fool’s Day.

Yet, this is no joke! The birth really did take place, and here is the Facebook post below to prove it:

WEWS News 5 Cleveland has more on the calf’s progress:

The calf explored her outdoor habitat for the first time on Monday.

With what’s going on in the world right now, the news of a new arrival at the Cleveland Zoo is what we can all use to put some smiles on our faces.

