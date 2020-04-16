CLOSE
Kanye West: Opens Up About His Life In GQ Magazine

Kanye West is spilling all of the tea in a new edition of GQ magazine he even compared himself to Kobe Bryant.

 

Via LoveBScott

Kayne West opened up about his new outlook on life and how he found his footing on the righteous path.

During an in-depth interview with GQ magazine, the “Famous” rapper revealed how an architect helped him survive his breakdown, being reborn a Christian kept him from working for the “devil,” and why he considered Kobe Bryant “one of his best friends.”

“He was the basketball version of me, and I was the rap version of him,” Kanye said of the NBA legend who passed away in January. “That’s facts! We got the commercials that prove it. No one else can say this. We came up at the same time, together.”

Close