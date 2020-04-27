WTFasho: Hundreds Gather For A House Party In Chicago!!!

This story made me say what the Fasho… There’s a video of people in Chicago totally ignoring social distancing & the stay at home order. These folks had a house party and the party was super packed. Come on people we have to do better.

via TMZ:

1,000 people ignored the stern warnings of doctors and scientists in a city that has been ravaged by the virus … and jammed into a house on the westside of Chi-Town.

You see what looks like around 100 people in just one room, dancing as music blares in the background. The rest of the house was also packed with people. It goes without saying but there is no visible social distancing … none. (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: