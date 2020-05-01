CLOSE
Autism Awareness Month
The Children’s Home Highlight – Amanda Tipkemper

Amanda Tipkemper

Source: The Children’s Home

Amanda is the recipient of the Autism Society of Greater Cincinnati’s Faces of Autism Professional Excellence Award, The Children’s Home of Cincinnati Presidential Award, and Applied Behavioral Services’ Award for Exemplary Professional Leadership. She has worked with individuals on the autism spectrum from early intervention to adulthood. Amanda has extensive experience developing and overseeing educational programs for students on the spectrum, consulting with schools and other organizations, and is very active in connecting community resources.

