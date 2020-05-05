CLOSE
Kroger To Limit Meat Purchases Per Customer!

 

COVID-19 has disrupted everything. From personal to professional, just about all that we are accustomed to has changed or adjusted to accommodate prevention of spreading the virus.

There have been speculation about meat shortages for weeks now. Many production plants have shut down or slowed down due to this global pandemic. Now, companies like Kroger, are limiting the amount of fresh meat that can be purchased per customer.

According to Kroger, central Ohio stores will add purchase limits on ground beef, chicken and pork. They are also reassuring consumers that there is plenty of supply to go around.

In a statement, Kroger says:

At Kroger, we feel good about our ability to maintain a broad assortment of meat and seafood for our customers because we purchase protein from a diverse network of suppliers. There is plenty of protein in the supply chain; however, some processors are experiencing challenges.  At this time, in central Ohio we’ve added purchase limits on ground beef, chicken and fresh pork to support responsible shopping.

It is important people remain calm and not be too quick to stock up; be reasonable with purchases.

