Olivia Talks New Song “Join Me,” Upcoming Album, & Drops “LHHNY” Tea

The singer is just not back on the reality tv franchise but back with new music.

Fans were excited to see that Olivia was among the OGs that was coming back to VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop New York.” With her return fans were wondering if she would be using this return to drop new music?

She sure is! I was able to chop it up with the singer during the quarantine. It was great to hear that she, her husband, and family are doing well but she is ready to get back to work. We talk about everything like how she likes to spice up her ramen noodles (we both love us some of those), her new song “Join Me” setting off it’s own Instagram challenge #JoinMeChallenge, her new album “Pressure” and of course “LHHNY” tea. When will they be back to finish season 11 and will she ever forgive Rich Dollaz.

All of that is in the video below! Make sure to like, comment, and subscribe to catch more videos with some of your favorite celebrities.

[VIDEO]

Olivia Talks New Song “Join Me,” Upcoming Album, & Drops “LHHNY” Tea  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Close