LOCAL NEWS: Put-In-Bay Announces Plans to Reopen Island in Phases

Artistic sculpture along Perry's Monument, Put-In-Bay Village, South Bass Island, Ohio, USA

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

A popular Ohio destination is gearing up for a slow reopening, despite the continued presence of the coronavirus disease.

Put-In-Bay is about to be back in business for the season, yet at the same time, “reinforcing the importance of safety measures” for visitors, employees, and residents.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“We need your help to follow state recommendations and guidelines by wearing masks when requested, frequently washing your hands and practicing social distancing. For your safety, our island employees and our island residents, following these guidelines is critical,” the chamber of commerce said.

The island shops will open up next week, followed by the village docks and golf cart rentals (both on May 15).

Bars and restaurants are slated to open up their dining rooms on May 21, which is the same day other sit-down eateries in Ohio are opening back up.

 

[caption id="attachment_3939163" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital[/caption] Governor Mike DeWine has announced the reopening of Ohio barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services. The reopening date for these services will be May 15. During the daily press conference, Gov. DeWine went on to add the reopening dates for restaurants in Ohio will start with outdoor dining on May 15th and dine-in service on May 21st. As of Thursday afternoon, Ohio has 22,131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,271 coronavirus related deaths. RELATED: OHIO NEWS: Lawmakers’ Proposal to Restrict Dr. Amy Acton’s Power Gets Passed in House RELATED: LOCAL NEWS: Ohio To Face $775 Million in Budget Cuts Due to COVID-19

LOCAL NEWS: Put-In-Bay Announces Plans to Reopen Island in Phases  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

