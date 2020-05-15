CLOSE
Say Hello To My Little Reboot: A New ‘Scarface’ Adaptation Is On The Way

Set in the seedy underworld of Los Angeles.

It seems one of the greatest cinematic efforts in history is about to get a modern update. The legend of Tony Montana will live on once again.

As spotted on Variety Universal Pictures is moving forward with a reboot of the classic film Scarface. According to the article Luca Guadagnino, of Call Me by Your Name fame, has been tapped to direct the project. Reports state that Joel Coen and Ethan Coen have put the final touches to the script that was originally curated by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman and Paul Attanasio.

This is not the first time this gangster tale has been revisited for a modern remix resulting in several botched attempts. In 2011 producer Martin Bregman had plugged in David Yates (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows) for the film but that fell through for unknown reasons. Then in 2014 Pablo Larraín was announced as the new director manning a new script that found a “Mexican hustler in Los Angeles” as the protagonist. In May 2017, which was the 35th anniversary of the Al Pacino rendition, Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) was named lead. But another round of musical chairs occurred later that year when the Coen brothers (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) with Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico) as the lead role.

If you are interested in seeing the Scarface reboot do not hold your breath. Luca is said to be currently quarterbacking post-production on HBO’s We Are Who We Are and is also developing a remake of Lord Of The Flies for Warner Brothers.

