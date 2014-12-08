Sweaty & Sassy: 13 Signs That You May Be A Mean Girl In The Gym

I love people watching and while I’m bit of a gym rat (by default boo, I work there) I have peeped some serious high school behavior in both the weight room and fitness studios lately. Whether I’m gearing up to teach a RAD group fitness class or pumping iron with the boys on the gym floor, I keep running into this new character–the mean fit girl.

MUST READ: The Bounceback: 6 Tips To Help You Come Back From A Workout-Related Injury

I’m not judging! And while I think your behavior is funny, some of my fit girl homies skip out on their workout so they don’t have to encounter you and your sweaty yet sassy ways. So just in case you’re her, know her or are on your way to becoming her read these “I may be a mean fit girl” warning signs and symptoms stat. Knowing is half the battle:

1. You only wear designer fitness apparel, and use the term ‘athleisure’ every chance you get.

2. Speaking of athleisure, when another fellow fit girl asks where you got your gear from, you respond with lies like: “I can’t remember,” or “This is a few seasons ago, so you know (sigh, eye roll, sigh) it’s (long pause) vintage.”

3. Vintage fitness apparel is certainly a thing to you since you also look down on girls who get their workout clothes from the same place the buy their toilet paper and other one-stop-shopping products.

4. Being a cutie while you’re sweaty is important to you, which is why you strongly believe that not wearing makeup to the gym is a sign of laziness.

5. Because, duh you have to look like you “woke up like this” after your morning workout. What will people think of all your locker room selfies if you actually showed up to the gym fresh faced?!

6. Working out is the new Glamour Shot. Duh. But only private locker room shoots please–because lets be honest the girls who take selfies on the gym floor and not in the privacy of the locker room, are just sad.

7. Oh and about those sad selfies–I saw you holding back the tears when you realized the new iOS update included a self timer camera setting. It’s okay I wont tell anyone you prop your phone up in an empty locker (thinking it’s out of sight). Really, no judgement. Capturing the perfect sweaty (but not gross) come hither (but not slutty) look is tough!

8. Here we go! On to my favorite part–your workout routine. If you’re sweating solo, you deliberately scan all the treadmills and either look for the hottest guy or fastest girl to do your treadmill workout on. I mean cause duh, hottie hunting and racing another girl both lead to a “runner’s high” for you.

9. But that doesn’t happen too often because you primarily take group fitness classes. The best in the city that is. I mean who has gym memberships anymore anyways–boutique fitness is where all the cool FitGirls are!

10. And since you only sweat with the best (read: trainers and instructors who have 10K+ followers on the ‘gram), if someone is set up in “your spot” once you walk into class (usually 10 minutes late) you better believe there’s about to be a girl fight!

11. Or, on the occasional days that you do show up early, you setup front row and kindly (fake smile intact) ask the new FitGirl in class to move (her body and her equipment)…or else.

12. Everyone knows you are totally your favorite instructor’s favorite groupie. So when class is over you think it’s okay to plug your own iPod into the sound system (for what? another cool down) although there’s a sign that clearly reads “for instructor’s use only.”

13. If there’s ever an award for the “Most Focused FitGirl In The World,” hands down you would win. Because let’s be honest, listening to “Happy “ on your iPod and refusing to smile in between sets of 3 lb bicep curls takes some serious skills.

Moral of this funny story: sweating, happiness and kindness are all besties in the FitGirl world, so Mean FitGirl: Please take several seats. XOXO Your favorite Pro FitGirl/People Watcher and resident Sweet FitGirl!

Disclaimer: This list was created to make you laugh, cause honey if you’re mad – then reread this list starting with symptom #1. Happy Sweating!

Robbie Ann Darby (RAD Experience) is a professional FitGirl, Group Fitness Instructor and Personal Trainer in NYC. Follow her sweaty life on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more fun health and fitness tips!

RELATED STORIES:

Shake Yourself Into Shape: Vibration Training Will Change The Way You Work Out

The Bounceback: 6 Tips To Help You Come Back From A Workout-Related Injury

Walking Is The New Running: 9 Things You Need To Know Before Your First Step

Celebrity Fit Club: Our Favorite Stars Share Their Workout Regimen On Instagram 47 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Fit Club: Our Favorite Stars Share Their Workout Regimen On Instagram 1. Celebrity Fit Club 1 of 47 2. Morris Chestnut- On The Treadmill 2 of 47 3. Usher-Run It 3 of 47 4. Angela Simmons-Simple & Effective 4 of 47 5. Angela Simmons-Go Deeper! 5 of 47 6. Angela Simmons-Can't Stop, Won't Stop 6 of 47 7. Angela Simmons-It's A Lifestyle 7 of 47 8. Angela Simmons-Determination Is Key 8 of 47 9. Angela Simmons-No Days Off 9 of 47 10. Angela Simmons-Morning Training Sessions 10 of 47 11. Angela Simmons-Live Life Out Loud 11 of 47 12. Angela Simmons-Pose For The Camera 12 of 47 13. Angela Simmons-Bend & Stretch 13 of 47 14. Angela Simmons-Ready For Her Close Up 14 of 47 15. Jordin Sparks-The Fit Selfie 15 of 47 16. Jordin Sparks-Engages Her Core 16 of 47 17. Jordin Sparks-Getting It Right & Tight 17 of 47 18. Jordin Sparks-Gaining Weight 18 of 47 19. Jason Derulo-Shooting In The Gym 19 of 47 20. Jason Derulo-No Gym, No Problem 20 of 47 21. Mo'Nique-Always Motivating 21 of 47 22. Mo'Nique-Workin' Those Arms 22 of 47 23. Mo'Nique-Keeping It Real, Keeping It Tight 23 of 47 24. Mo'Nique-Makes Us Remember To Work For It 24 of 47 25. Mo'Nique-Never Gives Up 25 of 47 26. Mo'Nique-Showing Off What Amazing Looks Like 26 of 47 27. Keri Hilson-Takin' The Stairs 27 of 47 28. Brandy-Getting It In! 28 of 47 29. Brandy-Making Transformations 29 of 47 30. Jeanette Jenkins-She Is The Prototype 30 of 47 31. Jeanette Jenkins-She Plans Ahead To Get Ahead 31 of 47 32. Jeanette Jenkins-Flexible On Fridays 32 of 47 33. Jeanette Jenkins-Fit Foodie 33 of 47 34. Kelly Rowland-She's Got Friends In Fit Places 34 of 47 35. Kelly Rowland-Drink Good, Look Good 35 of 47 36. Kelly Rowland-Abs For Days 36 of 47 37. Serena Williams-She Knows How To Hang 37 of 47 38. Mary J. Blige-Her Hubby's Getting It In! 38 of 47 39. Mary J. Blige-Throwin' Them Bows! 39 of 47 40. Mary J. Blige-Getting Them Glutes! 40 of 47 41. Mary J. Blige-Hard Work Pays Off, Look At That Body! 41 of 47 42. Mary J. Blige--Work Them Arms Girl! 42 of 47 43. Mary J. Blige-She's Got Legs & She Knows How To Use Them 43 of 47 44. Michelle Obama-Let's Move! 44 of 47 45. Sherri Shepherd-No More Girdles! 45 of 47 46. Sherri Shepherd-Dance The Pounds Away 46 of 47 47. Khloe Kardashian-She Works Hard Even When She Doesn't Want To 47 of 47 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrity Fit Club: Our Favorite Stars Share Their Workout Regimen On Instagram Celebrity Fit Club: Our Favorite Stars Share Their Workout Regimen On Instagram LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook! [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=hellobeautifulofficial height="260"]

Sweaty & Sassy: 13 Signs That You May Be A Mean Girl In The Gym was originally published on hellobeautiful.com