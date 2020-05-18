The 2020 Cincinnati Music Festival Has Been Postponed, Details on Tickets and More Here

Since 1962 the Cincinnati Music Festival has been a staple in the Queen City bringing people together through music, but 2020 will be a little different because of precautions due to COVID-19 pandemic. Festival organizers have announced that the 2020 festival will be postponed until July 22-24th 2021.

The 2020 festival was to be headlined by Janet Jackson, Charlie Wilson along with performances by Snoop Dogg, Fantasia, Tony Toni Tone, Biz Markie and many more. But don’t get too upset, it’s looking like the 2021 festival will be worth the wait.

“The postponement of the 2020 Cincinnati Music Festival is a disappointment to all of us, but the safety and well-being of our guests and artists is our primary concern,” said Joe Santangelo, festival promoter. “We are grateful to all of the performers including Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Charlie Wilson and Fantasia, among others, who have adjusted their schedules to join us in 2021.”

According to the official press release, The following ticketing options are:

Keep your ticket for 2021: Your ticket will work for entry to the 2021 show. To avoid confusion, your ticket will be replaced by the original point of purchase with a new ticket (same seat location) and new dates later this year.

Ticketmaster will be sending fans that purchased a ticket through them an email with an easy click-thru link to request a refund. They will be offering refunds for 30 days from May 18 – June 18.

If you purchased your tickets by calling the Santangelo Group at (513) 924-0900, you will have the option for a refund as well. You will simply need to mail your tickets back by Friday, July 24 and once received, a refund will be issued. Call or send an email to start the process at (513) 924-0900 or contactus@cincymusicfestival.com.

If you purchased tickets through a third party vendor like Vivid Seats or Stub Hub, please return to your original point of purchase to obtain information about your options.

As for the 2020 festival dates the organizers aren’t going to leave us bored in the house! Plans are being made for a weekend full of virtual programming to enjoy on the original dates of July 23-25th so watch out for details on that.

Festival organizers are also working with local hotels and airlines to help festival goers be able to make changes to their accommodations. For more information visit the official festival website here at CincyMusicFestival.com

