PM BUZZ: Nicki Minaj & Beyonce “Feelin’ Myself”; Lil Kim vs. K. Michelle & More

Nicki Minaj & Beyonce Team Up For “Feelin’ Myself”

Beyonce-NickiMinaj-Flawless

After the super-dope “Flawless (remix)“, Beyonce and Nicki Minaj have teamed up again. With “The Pinkprint” dropping next week, Nicki Minaj has been dropping singles everyday this week. “Feelin’ Myself” is the second collaboration between Nicki and Queen Bey.

Are you guys feeling the song?

Rumors are also swirling that Nicki has a new man in her life and he’s none other than Meek Mill! Seems like after breaking up with her man of over 10 years, Safaree Samuels, Nicki found comfort in the arms of Meek Mill. What do you guys think about this new power couple?

Nicki is also releasing a 2015 calendar with the Best Buy Deluxe version of the album. Check out what looks like the month of July. Wowsers!

Instagram Photo

 

UP NEXT: Lil Kim vs. K.Michelle

